West Monroe residents who leave their garbage can by the street after pick-up each week now must pay $10.
During a special meeting on May 4, the West Monroe Board of Aldermen agreed to increase the fee charged to residents who regularly leave their garbage can by the street after pick-up from $5 to $10.
“We are seeing more and more garbage cans left out on the road,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell. “They could be a safety hazard and they’re not good for aesthetics.”
The fee was established in 2007. Mitchell said the increase was introduced to account for inflation.
“With inflation and the increased cost of everything, we needed to increase the fee to return a garbage can to its location,” Mitchell said.
West Monroe attorney Doug Caldwell, the city’s legal counsel, noted the fee increase also would offset the cost of paperwork completed when charging someone for not moving their garbage can.
According to city officials, the fee increase would not be enacted until residents were informed.
In other news, the Board of Aldermen agreed to hire a lobbying firm for $96,000 to represent the city governing authority’s concerns in the state and federal government.
The Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to enter a one-year agreement with the Picard Group at a rate of $8,000 per month. The Picard Group is a Lafayette and Washington, D.C. lobbying firm.
According to Mitchell, the Board of Aldermen previously hired the Picard Group in 2021.
“We have been with them for a year and a half,” Mitchell said. “It has been a very beneficial partnership agreement.”
During their previous agreement, the Picard Group directed the city apply for several grants and represented the Board of Aldermen in state and federal government proceedings, Mitchell noted.
“Their purpose is to lobby for us not only on the federal level but on the state level,” Mitchell said. “We have definitely gained more than it has cost us.”
On another front, West Monroe Fire Chief Charlie Simmons announced during the meeting that the West Monroe Fire Department will begin fire hydrant testing on May 15.
The tests are planned for Mondays through Thursdays until all 790 hydrants have been tested. The process is estimated to complete in the first week of June, Simmons said. He also warned that hydrant testing can cause brown water for some residents.
“It causes some water issues as far as brown water,” Simmons said. “Over the years, we have changed our methodology so there was a lot less this past year. We anticipate that getting less this year as well.”
Notification about tests will be made on WMFD’s Facebook page before each day.
