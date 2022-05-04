The West Monroe Board of Aldermen authorized Mayor Staci Mitchell to sign a cooperative endeavor agreement with Discover Monroe-West Monroe that would obligate the tourism bureau to commit $6 million to the new indoor sports complex.
Construction of the West Monroe Sports & Events center is underway at a site on Mane Street near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. City officials the 112,000 square-foot center to open in 2023.
The Board of Aldermen addressed the matter during a special called meeting last week. The agreement finalizes the $6-million pledge made last year by Discover Monroe-West Monroe—formerly known as the Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Local officials say the indoor sports complex—featuring eight basketball maple wood courts or 16 volleyball courts—could generate enough tourism activity—and sales tax revenues—in the city to cover the roughly $1 million needed to operate the sports complex each year.
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury previously pledged $1 million, but the Board of Aldermen declined to act on the agreement with the Police Jury last week.
The agreement with the Police Jury is scheduled for consideration during the Board of Aldermen’s May 10 meeting.
Courtney Hornsby, Mitchell’s chief of staff, noted the $6 million from the tourism bureau and the $1 million from the Police Jury did not differ from the commitments previously announced by those entities.
Meanwhile, the Board of Aldermen awarded a bid of some $185,000 to D & L of Ouachita Inc. to relocate a marina to the city’s riverfront park. The city is planning to relocate and install an already existing marina, donated to the city at an estimated value of some $300,000, according to Hornsby.
“The city of West Monroe has partnered with the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group to raise private dollars in the community for these downtown improvement projects,” Hornsby said. “We are fortunate that private investments have helped to fund the riverfront project.”
