Only 230 people have cast an early vote in the races for the West Monroe Board of Aldermen in advance of the March 26 election, as of earlier this week.
On Tuesday, voting records for Ouachita Parish indicated 233 people had cast an early vote. Early voting will continue until March 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters’ office at the Ouachita Parish Health Unit on DeSiard Street. Early voting also will be held at the West Ouachita Senior Center on Saturday as well as from until March 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The races on the ballot include two at-large seats on the Board of Aldermen as well as three single-member districts. Mayor Staci Mitchell was re-elected without opposition last week after her sole opponent, local businessman Don Nance, was disqualified as a candidate.
In filling two at-large seats on the board, the top vote-getters are elected, while candidates who qualified for the single-member districts will compete for votes within a particular district’s boundaries.
Candidates campaigning as at large aldermen include Harry “Lamar” Anderson Jr., a Democrat; Billy Gullett Jr., a Republican; Thomas “Thom” Hamilton, a Republican; Willis Manning III, a Democrat; and Ben Westerburg Jr., a Republican.
Hamilton and Westerburg currently serve on the Board of Aldermen.
Two Republican candidates will meet in the District 1 race: Roger “Keith” Kimball as well as Morgan Buxton, who currently serves on the Board of Aldermen.
Incumbents James “Polk” Brian and Trevor Land will face each other in the District 2 race. They are each Republicans.
There are four candidates in the District 3 race, including Nora Collins, a Democrat; Anthony Holmes, a Democrat; Rodney Welch, a Democrat; and Annanias Word, an independent.
