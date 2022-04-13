The West Monroe Board of Aldermen agreed on Tuesday to expand the boundaries of the city’s economic development district to take in businesses on Thomas Road and beyond in the hopes of boosting sales tax revenues.
The Board of Aldermen introduced an ordinance expanding the district’s boundaries during its regular meeting. The city currently levies a one-cent sales tax and a one-cent hotel occupancy tax within the economic development district.
Currently, the economic development district includes businesses on both sides of Interstate 20 from Well Road to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.
“What we’re doing is taking in everything along Thomas Road all the way to Newks as well as a little east and west on Cypress initially,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell. “This is for businesses that will recognize a benefit from increased tourism and visitors to our sports center.”
The city is building a 112,000-square-foot indoor sports complex, the West Monroe Sports & Events, at a site on Mane Street near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. City and parish officials believe sports tourism at the indoor sports complex could fill hotel rooms and bring more business to restaurants and local retail.
Given its current shape, the economic development district generates nearly $1 million in tax revenues.
All the revenues generated within the economic development district must be used for infrastructure improvements within the district’s boundaries.
On another front, the Board of Aldermen accepted the submission of a “master plan” designed to guide future city projects through the next five years and would include recommendations for land use, improving quality of life and more.
“We’re excited about having a plan in place as we pursue improvements to infrastructure and quality of life in West Monroe,” said Alderwoman Morgan Buxton. “It’s a great investment in our future.”
Forthcoming changes in keeping with the “master plan” include an overhaul of the city’s zoning ordinances, according to Mitchell.
The city’s planning and zoning commission is expected to review the “master plan.”
Alex Holland, with Atlas Community Studios, a Des Moines, Iowa strategic consulting firm, delivered the presentation on Tuesday. The city used a $76,000-grant and $30,000 from city coffers to pay Atlas Community Studios for the master plan.
Concerning the nondescript language of the “master plan,” Holland said, “You might think it’s a little vague or not specific enough. That’s by design.”
After reviewing 2020 Census date for the city, Holland listed some of the recommendations from the master plan, such as “Establish ordinance to regulate short-term rentals (ex. Airbnb),” “Pursue annexation of nearby areas when and where the majority of residents support it” and “Establish architectural and landscaping standards for commercial properties and newly constructed residential units.”
After the meeting, when asked whether the city was targeting certain properties for annexation, Mitchell said, “There’s nothing in particular.”
Mitchell explained the master plan’s recommendation to annex nearby areas was intended to shore up the city’s boundaries so “property lines make sense.” According to Mitchell, some properties inside the city were separated from the rest of the city by a lot in the city, being connected to the municipality by a strip of land.
“That makes it difficult for our first responders so that it’s not always clear whether, for example, the city fire department needs to respond or the parish fire department,” Mitchell said.
Other recommendations included establishing a revolving loan fund for new housing developments, establishing a home ownership program in the South Riverfront Cultural District, establishing a land bank program and more.
Meanwhile, four miles of walking trails and tennis courts at Kiroli Park could benefit from new pavement. The park’s current tennis courts could be repaved as well.
The cost of the project is some $1.5 million with a local 50-percent contribution of some $767,000.
Mitchell said she and her chief of staff, Courtney Hornsby, learned about the grant while visiting Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office in Baton Rouge recently. At that time, Nungesser’s staff recommended the city apply for the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
