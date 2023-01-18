Roads and other public infrastructure in West Monroe are expected to undergo $7 million in improvements thanks to an injection of federal funds.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell shared the good news with the West Monroe Board of Aldermen during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
According to Mitchell, the city applied in 2022 for $5 million in appropriations through U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow and another $2 million through U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.
“I’m happy to be able to tell you that we will be receiving that money,” Mitchell said. “That’s $7 million that’s working on components of the RAISE grant project.”
The city plans to apply in February for a federal RAISE grant for up to $20 million. If awarded, the city plans to use any RAISE grant money to rebuild roadways, build bike paths, bury utilities, improve drainage and redesign pedestrian connectivity. In connection with the series of projects, the city is planning a “mid-city connector,” or the construction of a system of sidewalks connecting Kiroli Park and Lazarre Park via Trenton Street. The project also dovetails with city officials’ plans to revitalize the downtown area.
In preparation for the larger projects, the city plans to complete several smaller “component” projects.
“I’m very excited,” Mitchell said. “This is something we’ve been working on since not long after I came in office.”
On another front, the Board of Aldermen approved a change order of $58,406 to Lincoln Builders of Ruston for the construction of the West Monroe Sports & Events Complex.
Mitchell said the change order was for electronic controls for the doors, indoor hardware and different electrical items.
“It was all vetted, it went through TBA, the architect that manages the project” said Mitchell, referring to TBA Studio, a West Monroe architectural firm. “We have a consultant that verifies it’s all right and it’s been agreed on that this is something that definitely needs to be done.”
The change order did not include an increase in days needed to complete the project, which is expected to be completed this fall.
The Board of Aldermen also received its annual update from Aundi Brown, the executive director of Ouachita Green, which is the umbrella organization for Keep Monroe Beautiful, Keep West Monroe Beautiful and Keep Ouachita Parish Beautiful.
Brown said the organization collected 374,310 lbs. of litter, debris and hazardous household waste materials in 2022.
“Our Love Where You Live internship program partnered with Keep Ouachita Parish Beautiful and is thriving,” Brown said. “It doubled in size from year one to year two. We currently have 22 high school students from nine different Ouachita Parish.”
According to Brown, the organization won several awards in 2022, including the Volunteer Louisiana Award and the Better Business Bureau Torch Award.
“And I just found out tonight we’ve been nominated for Drax Biomass’s international Green Partner Award,” Brown said.
