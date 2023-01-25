The city of West Monroe held three community meetings last week to get feedback on its application for $20 million through the Department of Transportation’s RAISE grant program.
The grant funding would be used for several infrastructure projects, including bike paths, sidewalks, utility burial and parking lots. The city has applied twice in the past, including last year, thought it was not chosen as a recipient.
However, according to Alex Holland with Atlas Community Studios, the city’s 2022 application made it to the DOT secretary’s desk and was considered to be “highly recommended,” but DOT wanted to see more community involvement with the plan.
“The DOT wants to fund projects that make transportation improvements, that support safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, supports economic development, partnerships and collaboration,” Holland said.
Applications for RAISE grants are due Feb. 28. Atlas Community Studios has been hired by the city to put together its application.
“We have a contract with Atlas Community Studios, the firm who led our community engagement and collection of data for the project,” said Courtney Hornsby, the mayor’s chief of staff. “That contract was approved by City Council this fall for $28,500.”
Holland said revenues earned from the city’s Picture This capital campaign went toward funding several grant applications.
“We get to use some of that funding to apply for some of these grants,” Holland said. “They all, for the most part, require a local match. That means you have to pay to play. That also means a good chunk of the project is going to be paid for by the federal or state government.”
If awarded, the RAISE grant would be used to make improvements in six areas: Highland Park, Trenton Street corridor, downtown, Stella and Mill gateway, Natchitoches Street and Coleman corridor.
On Trenton Street, the city plans to bury utilities, redesign parking lots and create a new multi-purpose outdoor space like Alley Park. Other improvements would include seven-foot-wide sidewalks on Stella Street, new street lighting on Natchitoches Street and improved lighting and crosswalks on Coleman Avenue.
The city also received feedback from students at West Monroe High School last week.
“It was one of the best meetings we had because we drew real concerns from these students who are crossing these streets, walking on these sidewalks or not walking on any sidewalks at all or riding their bikes to school,” Holland said.
City engineer Robbie George said, if awarded, the project would not begin until 2024.
“A project this size would probably be on the schedule until 2028,” George said. “Four or five years is the time frame for it.”
The city is asking residents to complete an online survey and leave comments about improvements they would like to see, as it could increase the city’s chances of receiving the grant. The survey can be found on the city’s Facebook page.
