Downtown West Monroe will host holiday events including an Artisan Christmas Market, outdoor movie, merchant shopping hours, and wagon rides on Sunday, December 19.
Most activities have been rescheduled from Saturday due to rain in the forecast. The public is invited to attend.
An Artisan Christmas Market will take place in Alley Park on Sunday, Dec. 19 from noon-4 p.m. The outdoor market will feature artisans and makers offering handmade items.
The outdoor movie “Elf” will also be presented by Centric Federal Credit Union in Alley Park on Sunday at 6 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a seat and blanket to watch the free show, as seating will not be provided.
Wagon rides touring both downtown Monroe and West Monroe will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday. Wagon rides are offered every Friday and Saturday night until Christmas. The special Sunday date will be the last opportunity for the public to ride. Pickup is in Alley Park and will take place every 30-minutes. Rides are $5.
The Land of Lights free walkthrough Christmas light display is also open for the public to enjoy every night until Christmas. The grassy lot is located on Cotton Street adjacent to the West Monroe Police Department’s Detective Office. The Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau organizes the Christmas lights for downtown West Monroe.
City of West Monroe’s Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells hopes the activities will encourage people to visit and shop downtown.
“We’re looking forward to a busy shopping day downtown on Sunday and these activities just add to the festive atmosphere. Our merchants and artisans are depending on this weekend. We encourage everyone to shop locally for their Christmas list while making special family holiday memories.”
