The city of West Monroe is seeking public input to inform the public of possible future improvements to key transportation corridors throughout the city.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former OCS football duo reunites at ULM
- Wossman sweeps Sterlington in 1-3A action
- WPD officers accused of ‘excessive force’
- Businessman loved God, family, horses
- Sterlington Panther First Pitch Classic set
- Jeff Crouere: No joke: Worst president wants another term
- Former coach inducted into SOF Hall of Fame
- Ouachita stuns No. 2 Ruston on the road
- Obituaries published Jan. 11, 2023
- West Monroe man accused of stalking ex-wife
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreCan Pelicans pick things back up at home vs. Heat? Best Bets for Wednesday (Jan. 18)
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
Alan Futch, regional floral designer extraordinaire, is no stranger to members of the Monroe… Read moreMGC guest Alan Futch celebrates fruits, vegetables
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend produced some exciting action, and there are now only eigh… Read moreChiefs still Super Bowl favorite heading into Divisional Round, but others are catching up
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
The New Orleans Saints enter the 2023 NFL offseason with major uncertainty at quarterback af… Read moreNext Saints quarterback? See odds on Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson — or even Tom Brady
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Summer ball was kind to both Neville baseball seniors Michael Plummer and Robert Creighton t… Read moreNeville's Plummer, Creighton announce college baseball destinations
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
A pro-life march last weekend drew about 400 participants who walked from West Monroe to Mon… Read moreHundreds of people march for pro-life cause
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe City Marshal William Guyton says his office would have avoided an audit finding … Read moreMayor disputes WM Marshal's claim about misspent funds
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Roads and other public infrastructure in West Monroe are expected to undergo $7 million in i… Read moreWest Monroe gets $7-million boost in federal funds
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A retired judge presiding over Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III’s ongoing lawsuit aga… Read more‘Delighted in shredding’ claim hounds law clerk at 4JDC
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish School Board voted Tuesday to spend $1.2 million for security access poi… Read moreOuachita Parish School Board to spend $1.2M on security
The Entrepreneurship Pelican Cup is now accepting applications for the 2023 competition. Read morePelican Cup applications open for region’s college students
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has named Lou Patalano senior vice president and chi… Read moreBlue Cross names senior VP, chief legal officer
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
Louisiana lawmakers may want to consider a constitutional amendment to move up legislative s… Read moreSolons consider moving up start date of future sessions
The city of West Monroe is seeking public input to inform the public of possible future impr… Read moreWest Monroe hosts town hall meetings for RAISE grant
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a 14-year-old suspect last week on charges of te… Read moreChild arrested for school threats
Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Jan. 7. Read moreMonroe PD investigates shooting of 3-year-old
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe Civic Center has seen the performances of many musical artists since it first ope… Read moreMarker honors Monroe Civic Center’s musical history
Three Ouachita Parish students were named to the dean’s and president’s lists at Mississippi… Read moreHonor students announced
Ouachita Green plans to host a household hazardous waste collection event on March 18. Read moreOuachita Green to collect hazardous waste at event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.