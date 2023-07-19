WM Board

THE WEST Monroe Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Tuesday to charge an $8 service fee on all transactions at the Office of Motor Vehicles in downtown Monroe. Senate Bill 223, sponsored by state Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, authorized the city to levy a fee up to $8 per transaction. The fee would apply to all transactions except for the reinstatement of a suspended driver’s license. (Citizen photo by Kaitlin Maness)

