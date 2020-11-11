West Monroe aldermen approved hiring local architect Tim Brandon Tuesday night to design a proposed indoor arena that could possibly be built in 15 months and cost as much as $20 million.
Brandon's hiring occurred during the Board of Aldermen's regular meeting.
Mayor Staci Mitchell described the proposed indoor arena as a joint project between the city and the Monroe/West Monroe Convention & Visitor's Bureau (CVB). She said the CVB had determined the construction of an indoor arena was widely needed in the parish to further economic development. Mitchell said the CVB would “participate” financially toward the the construction of an indoor arena, but the city would serve as the primary source of revenue.
The proposed indoor arena would be located on city property near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center off Interstate 20.
Not long after Mitchell took office in 2018, she convinced the Board of Aldermen to establish an economic development district along I-20 from Well Road to just past Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, including restaurants and hotels located on both sides of the interstate. A one-cent sales tax was levied within the boundaries of the economic development district.
Mitchell said the city would take on bonded indebtedness to finance the construction of the proposed indoor arena. Sales tax revenues generated by the one-sales tax within the economic development district would service the debt.
“Tim will design the building based on guidelines the CVB established through two studies the CVB conducted to determine the needs in the market that an indoor arena would meet,” Mitchell said. “We're not just building a building to say we have an indoor arena. We are going to build a building that meets the needs of the market.”
When asked how much the proposed arena would cost to build, Mitchell said $18 million-$20 million.
The proposed indoor arena would feature basketball courts that also could serve as volleyball courts as well as other features aimed at hosting tournaments and other events.
Brandon said it would take him four months to complete the design work for the proposed arena. He said putting the project out to bid and selecting a company to build the proposed arena would take a month. Brandon estimated construction of the proposed arena would take 14 months.
“We feel this is going to be a very good project,” Brandon said.
On another front, the Board of Aldermen authorized advertising for bids for the construction of walking trails around the wetlands area in Highland Park, formerly the Trenton Street Golf Course.
City engineer Robbie George said discussions were ongoing over which materials would be used in the construction of the walking trails. He said the cost of the project would depend on which materials are eventually identified for the construction of the trails.
Mitchell said the city had received an $83,000 grant for the project, but the grant funding would only cover part of the cost of construction of the trails. She said construction of the trails would cost anywhere from $300,000-$700,000.
The Board of Aldermen meets beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The board's December meeting, Dec. 8, will begin at 5 p.m. to accommodate the West Monroe/West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet, which will take place that evening at the West Monroe Convention Center.
