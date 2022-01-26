The city of West Monroe has entered into a fleet management program that will provide a newer, more sustainable fleet of cars for City of West Monroe departments.
The city entered into an agreement for fleet management with Enterprise in summer 2021.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, delivery dates for new vehicles were delayed.
“The fleet management program allows the City of West Monroe to provide new, reliable vehicles for our various departments,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.
“Many of our departments, particularly the West Monroe Police Department and Public Works Department, rely on vehicles to help them perform their daily jobs.”
City of West Monroe Finance Director Scott Olvey said the program allows the city to lease new vehicles at a lower state contract price, then sell the vehicles after four years of service.
Funds made from the sell of the vehicles allow the City to put additional monies back into the lease of additional new vehicles.
Olvey said there are many benefits of such a program that include a significantly reduced maintenance costs by replacing older vehicles that require a great deal of maintenance; increased employee safety with newer vehicles with improved safety features; and a reduction in overall fuel spending with newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles.
As a result of the fleet management program, every city vehicle will eventually be replaced within the next four years.
The West Monroe Police Department recently received their first delivery of new vehicles, which included 18 new Ford Explorers.
The vehicles will be outfitted with necessary equipment and markings before they can be used by the police department.
