Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man on charges of obstruction of justice and resisting an officer last week after attempting to swallow suspected narcotics.
Deputies stopped Timothy Lynn Kindrix, 39, of 1029 Spell Street, West Monroe after they saw him riding his bicycle in the middle of a roadway on West Rowan Street with out required lamps.
“Deputies initiated emergency lights on our fully marked OPSO unit and attempted to make contact with the suspect,” stated the June 11 arrest report. “Kindrix immediately exited the bicycle and shoved his hands in the front pockets of his pants.”
Deputies ordered Kindrix to remove his hand from his pockets.
Kindrix removed a plastic bag containing an unknown substance, placed it in his mouth and began chewing, deputies reported.
“Due to deputies believing the item to be suspected narcotics, deputies ordered Kindrix to spit the item out,” stated the arrest report.
Kindrix did not listen and backed away from deputies while continuing to chew, deputies reported.
Deputies attempted to handcuff Kindrix, but he pulled his arms away, according to the arrest report.
“Deputies deployed a taser, striking Kindrix in the abdomen, stated the report. Kindrix immediately spit the unknown item out of his mouth onto the ground, before falling to the ground.”
Kindrix was handcuffed by deputies.
During an investigation, deputies determined the plastic bag contained about 1.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
“”Kindrix was advised of his Miranda Rights, which he stated he understood,” stated the report. “Kindrix stated he believed the bag that he attempted to destroy was marijuana. Kindrix denied ownership of the suspected methamphetamine.”
Kindrix was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as possession of a controlled and dangerous substance and riding on roadways and bicycle paths.
