Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a West Monroe man for hit and run after he allegedly fled the scene of a car crash.

Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash near LA 34 and Winks Lane.

A witness told troopers that the driver of one of the vehicle's Joshua S. Kelley, 34 of 248 Mount Vernon Church Road, West Monroe, left the scene with a child. 

The trooper reported the other vehicle was on the side of the road with three occupants who were pronounced deceased by the Ouachita Parish Coroner's Office at the scene.

Kelley returned to the scene some 40 minutes later.

“(The trooper) observed Kelley to have poor balance, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” stated the June 11 arrest report.

Kelley allowed his blood to be drawn. He also performed a series of field sobriety tests on which he performed poorly, troopers reported.

He was arrested and booked Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as three counts of vehicular homicide.

