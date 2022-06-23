Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week on suspicion of simple assault of a police officer after the suspect allegedly moved toward a deputy in a threatening manner.
The deputy responded to a report of harassment and damaged property on Walter Street. He arrived at the scene and spoke to the victim.
The victim told the deputy that she was in the process of divorcing her husband Billy W. Gaston, 55, of 1512 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe.
“(Redacted) explained that she is sleeping at a family members residence to stay away from Billy, however, Billy will not leave her alone,” stated the June 16 arrest report.
The victim told the deputy she did not wish to pursue charges but wanted deputies to warn Billy to stay away from her instead.
The deputy reported the victim was informed of the process about how to file a restraining order.
“(The deputy) spoke with Billy via telephone to advise him not to return to the residence on Walters Street, and Billy requested to speak with me in person at 1512 New Natchitoches Road,” stated the arrest report.
The deputy arrived at Gaston’s address.
“(The deputy) smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Billy's breath, and Billy appeared to have trouble speaking whilst slurring his speech,” stated the arrest report.
The deputy reported that Gaston clenched his fists, raised his arms and approached him. The deputy said he believed Gaston wanted to hurt him, according to the arrest report.
“While attempting to place Billy under arrest, Billy pulled his arms away from (the deputy) before being placed in handcuffs,” stated the arrest report.
Gaston was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as one one count of resisting a police officer.
