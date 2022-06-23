Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on several drug charges last week.
Deputies reported seeing Donald Eugene Killen, 37, of 617 Washington St., West Monroe riding a bicycle down the middle of Hinton Street.
Killen appeared overly nervous, according to the June 15 arrest report.
“(Killen) was asked if he had any weapons or illegal items on his person, at which time he stated, 'No,'” stated the arrest report.
The deputy reported seeing Killen clench his fist when he patted him down.
“(The deputy) advised (Killen) to open his hand, at which time he complied,” stated the arrest report. “When (Killen) opened his hand, (the deputy) discovered he was holding a small yellow bag containing methamphetamine.”
The deputy reported finding a Crown Royal bourbon bag in the front of Killen's pants.
The bag contained a clear bag with about 14 grams of methamphetamine and a zip-lock bag with about 58 grams of marijuana, deputies said.
“Deputies then searched (Killen’s) backpack and discovered a digital scale that contained methamphetamine residue,” stated the arrest report.
During questioning, Killen claimed that he found the Crown Royal bag and its contents in a ditch.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule one narcotics, possession of schedule two substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and riding on roadways and bicycle paths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.