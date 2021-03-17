Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal crash on March 12, 2021, shortly before 10 p.m., on Louisiana Highway 34 that claimed the life of 43-year-old John Matthew Gosch of West Monroe.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed Gosch was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 34 on a 2013 Harley Davison motorcycle.
For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. This action ejected Gosch from the motorcycle.
Gosch sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains an on-going investigation.
