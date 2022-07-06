A vehicle crash claimed the life of Joseph Ford, 33, of West Monroe last week.

Louisiana State Police Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 557 north of State Highway 4.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 GMC Envoy, driven by Ford, was traveling south on LA Highway 557. Troopers reported his vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Ford, who was not restrained, sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

