West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and members of the West Monroe Board of Aldermen were sworn into office Tuesday night at West Monroe City Hall.
Mitchell and the five aldermen, two of whom serve at large while the other three represent new districts, will begin their four-year terms on July 1.
Morgan Buxton was sworn in as an alderwoman for District 1, James “Polk” Brian for District 2 and Rodney Welch for District 3. Ben Westerburg Jr. and Thom Hamilton were sworn in as aldermen at-large.
“Tonight is a momentous occasion as we are represented by three district aldermen and two at-large aldermen,” said Mitchell in a speech after taking the oath of office. “The city of West Monroe is from Tupawek to Lazarre, and it’s good to see all of it represented.”
Mitchell said that she experienced a busy first term with several challenges.
“It was also successful,” Mitchell said. “I really don’t see this term being any different. So, put your boots on, department heads.”
Mitchell said the biggest challenge in her next term will be maneuvering through all the new grant opportunities.
“We have a great team here and a grant writer too who will help with getting all of those grant opportunities in,” Mitchell said. “It’s just going to be a challenge keeping up with the federal grant money and aid that has come down. Even though there are going to be a great challenges, they are going to be great opportunities as well.”
Welch, the alderman for District 3, said he was happy to be sworn in and looks forward to bringing social change during his service on the Board of Aldermen.
“I feel like I’ve been standing on the shoulders of those that went before me on voters' rights protection and the Voting Rights Act, so it’s been an opportunity to see their dream come to fruition within me by standing in the city of West Monroe as the city’s first black alderman,” Welch said.
Welch was elected in March as the city’s first black alderman with 55 percent of the vote.
Welch said he wants to build rapport with the other aldermen as well as other officials he may meet.
“I want to continue to focus on the things that I highlighted during my campaign like infrastructure and affordable home ownership,” Welch said. “I want to continue to build relationships on a local, state and federal level to where we can petition for Capital Outlay projects as well as infrastructure and economic development.”
Welch said he plans to approach his new role with a positive attitude.
“I feel I am very enthusiastic and excited about the things going on,” Welch said. “Knowing that I have the support of my constituents in my district will mean a lot to me and will encourage me to move forward and continue to improve our city.”
Brian, a longtime alderman who represents District 2, said he planned to do the best work possible for the city.
“If there’s a need, then I’ll certainly be willing to push it even further,” Brian said. “I’m all in for West Monroe.”
Brian picked up the District 2 seat after securing voters' favor during a March election against then-alderman Trevor Land.
Buxton, who represents District 1, said she wants to continue the great work the Board of Alderman has been doing in the city.
“It’s been a privilege to serve over the last three years in this capacity, and I’m looking forward to continuing the positive momentum for the citizens and the business community of West Monroe,” Buxton said.
Buxton pointed out businesses are expected to have plenty of opportunities for growth as the country exits the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There will be stimulus money that will be going into the state, so it’s going to be using that money to get the best bang out of our buck and making sure we’re leveraging our match dollars to make sure we get our share of those funds for infrastructure and economic development,” Buxton said.
Westerburg, who serves at large, said his first goal during his new term was helping finish the projects the city has already begun.
“We’re very excited about all of the things the mayor talked about tonight and support them 100 percent,” Westerburg said. “I think you will see, with the road projects and the different infrastructure projects that will be added on throughout this year, the whole city will be excited about the work we’re doing.”
Hamilton, who also serves at large, told The Ouachita Citizen he would “keep on keeping on” in his new term.
“I think I’m going to keep supporting projects that I have been pushing for, like taking the vacant buildings down,” he said.
Hamilton said he would continue to urge the administration to pursue certain projects that have been on his wish list.
“There’s only so many projects that you can take on at the same time, but if I can get the mayor and the city attorney to focus on some things, then that’s what it takes,” Hamilton said.
According to Hamilton, the biggest lesson he has learned from his first term is that progress is slow.
“Things that we do today, we might see the fruit of them until four or ten years down the road, but we do see things happen,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton predicted managing the fluctuating economy to be the most challenging part of his next term.
“If we do go into some kind of recession our interest rates are going to slow everything down,” Hamilton said. “We’ve already seen that. The cost of everything has just gone up, so we have to work on how to get around it. We have to find new other ways to find financing. Those will be the big challenges.”
