Using a contractor selection process without advertising public bids, West Monroe chose Lincoln Builders of Ruston last week to build an indoor sports complex costing more than $18 million, city officials say.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and local architect Tim Brandon, who is handling the proposed facility’s design, announced the decision during the West Monroe Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
Since early 2020, Mitchell has pursued the indoor sports arena project to boost the local economy through increased tourism via major sporting events like basketball, volleyball and more.
Often, governmental entities undertake public works projects above a certain amount by paying an architect to design the project and advertising the project’s construction for public bids. For Mitchell’s indoor sports arena, city officials agreed to take advantage of a recent state law for “construction management at risk,” or CMAR.
“It’s a project delivery method. The contractor works with the designer to keep the project within the confines of a budget.” said Brandon, with TBA Studios, a West Monroe architectural firm, before referring to Lincoln Builders.
“We just completed a really large CMAR project with the contractor who will be coming onboard and working.”
Mitchell pointed out a committee was responsible for selecting Lincoln Builders as the project contractor.
After the meeting, city finance director Scott Olvey told The Ouachita Citizen the committee included Mitchell’s chief of staff Courtney Hornsby; Alderman Thom Hamilton; Jordan Guillot, vice chairman of Discover Monroe-West Monroe’s board of directors; Ben Bledsoe, with Bledsoe Architects in Shreveport; and Richard Harris, president at McInnis Brothers Construction Inc. in Shreveport.
According to Olvey, there were five contractors up for consideration. One Alabama contractor’s application failed to arrive by the deadline and could not be lawfully considered, he said. Ratcliff Construction Company in Alexandria applied but later withdrew, Olvey said.
That left three companies vying for the project: Lincoln Builders, Don Barron Contractor Inc. of Farmerville, and Boggs & Poole Contracting Group in Bossier City, Olvey said.
The CMAR public works process entails the review of applications by qualified CMAR contractors. A CMAR contractor is expected to provide a guaranteed maximum price before the final design plans are completed.
“They came in one after another on Friday and gave a 45-minute presentation,” Olvey said. “The committee members pre-scored each applicant based on their application, which is about 75 percent of their score. They scored the remaining 25 percent based on the presentation. The contractor was selected by the highest score.”
Lincoln Builders is expected to receive a $58,000 fee during the design or pre-construction phase and will negotiate an agreement with the city to build the proposed facility for a certain price, according to Olvey.
“It’s a really good way to tackle these complicated, big dollar projects,” Olvey said.
Olvey noted state approval is not required for a CMAR project estimated to cost $15 million or more.
The Board of Aldermen could not sign off on the committee’s selection of Lincoln Builders on Tuesday because the ordinance was not yet completed, according to West Monroe attorney Doug Caldwell, who serves as the city’s legal counsel.
“We didn’t have the ordinance prepared,” Caldwell said. “That will probably come up in two weeks. We thought we might have all the information by now, but we could not gather it.”
The site of the proposed facility is on the city’s property between Interstate 20 and Home2Suites and Hampton Inn.
Last month, the state Bond Commission approved the city’s request to incur $17 million in bonded indebtedness while Discover Monroe-West Monroe (previously known as the local convention and visitors bureau) committed $6 million to the project.
Mitchell has said some of the bonded indebtedness would be used for renovations of the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
On another front, Mitchell recognized two members of the West Monroe Fire and Police Civil Service Board who recently retired from the board: Margaret McKee and Larry Head.
In light of the vacancies, the Board of Aldermen agreed to appoint Dexter Davis Sr. and West Monroe attorney Lydia Holland Baugh to the Civil Service Board for terms ending Aug. 29, 2024.
Mitchell said she approached Davis about serving on the board and was pleased he accepted.
“I think it’s awesome,” Davis told The Ouachita Citizen. “I thank the madam mayor to take time to think of me. I’m excited to see what it’s all about.”
Davis previously qualified as a candidate for the Board of Aldermen in 2018, though his campaign came up short in an election involving five at-large contests.
Since then, the city has reached an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to create three single-member districts in the city as well as two at-large seats on the Board of Aldermen. The Justice Department initiated the legal action against the city because having five at-large contests for the Board of Aldermen placed black candidates at a disadvantage in a city with a majority white population.
Davis told this newspaper the Justice Department reached out to him and interviewed him while the government prepared its case against the city. According to Davis, he had no serious objections or strong opinions on the matter that he felt compelled to share with the government during those interviews.
Concerning any future campaigns for the Board of Aldermen, Davis said he was happy to focus on learning about his role as a member of the Civil Service Board.
In other business, the Board of Aldermen approved a new map that slightly adjusted the city’s three single-member districts based on 2020 Census data.
“There was just a little number of variance,” Mitchell said. “The lines were shifted one street here or there.”
In December, the city must send letters to all registered voters notifying them of what single-member districts they live in.
After voting to approve Baugh’s appointment to the Civil Service Board, Hamilton said, “Thank you for being willing to serve.”
After the meeting, Baugh said she was pleased to have an opportunity to become more involved in the city.
“I have zero political aspirations but I think this is a great way to give back to the city I’ve lived in my entire life,” Baugh said.
After the votes on Davis and Baugh’s appointments to the Civil Service Board were concluded, Mitchell said, “Thank y’all both very much.”
