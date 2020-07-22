Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain recently announced that several offices, including the OMV location in West Monroe, will offer online appointment scheduling.
Several Office of Motor Vehicles offices across the state, including the OMV location in West Monroe, recently began offering online appointment scheduling, according to OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.
The West Monroe office began appointment-only services last week.
Customers can schedule their appointment by selecting the “Book Appointment” icon located at www.expresslane.org. Customers will then be prompted to enter the required information before finalizing their appointment. “This feature allows us to better serve our customers by shortening wait times and protecting them from possible exposure to COVID-19,” said Commissioner St. Germain. A complete list of offices now offering online scheduling is on the Office of Motor Vehicles website.
Please be aware that masks are mandatory in most circumstances at OMV locations across the state. Similarly, social distancing is strongly encouraged for all OMV customers. All OMV offices will be complying with the capacity requirements associated with Phase Two of Louisiana re-opening.
Customers are urged to continue utilizing the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations.
Customers are also encouraged to check their driver license status by visiting www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags prior to obtaining any OMV services.
For an up to date and complete listing of all open OMV locations and PTA offices, please visit our website at https://offices.omv.la.gov/.
The Office of Motor Vehicles and the entire Department of Public Safety are working closely with state officials to ensure public safety remains a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding during this unprecedented time.
