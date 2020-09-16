West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell recently announced the creation of a Community Police Unit.
The Community Police Unit will help create better relationships between the West Monroe Police Department and the community.
The unit will represent the West Monroe Police Department as a liaison in the community to address needs as they arise.
“Each member of the unit provides vast experience and knowledge enabling them to connect with the community through the West Monroe Community Center, our local schools and through neighborhood meetings,” said Terrell. “Having dedicated officers to specifically work with our business community and in our neighborhoods will benefit the entire police department.”
Community Police officers will organize and attend community meetings, interact with city residents and businesses as well as participate in community events.
West Monroe Police Maj. Carl Turner will serve as the Community Services Coordinator for the West Monroe Police Department and will be leading the Community Police Unit. Other members of the unit are Sgt. Shannon Fletcher and Cpl. Ron Chapman.
“The establishment of a Community Police Unit is something I have wanted in West Monroe since I first took office as mayor in July 2018,” said Mitchell.
“Through the efforts of this unit, we want to let our citizens know the West Monroe Police Department is here to serve and protect our neighborhoods and businesses. Unit members will work closely with police administration to proactively identify community needs, issues and concerns.”
The Community Police Unit will be located at 211 Cypress Street in West Monroe.
