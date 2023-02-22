The West Monroe Board of Aldermen announced Tuesday that the city plans to levy a one-percent hotel occupancy tax on all hotels near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
The Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to publish a notice of intent to establish the West Monroe Indoor Sports Facility Hotel Corridor Economic Development District. The district would encompass all hotels between Downing Pines Road and Well Road.
City officials touted the district as a way to capture additional tax revenue associated with tourist activity from the West Monroe Sports & Events Complex. The complex is under construction across from the Ike.
“These are the businesses that will get the most benefit from the sports facility,” said city attorney Doug Caldwell. “We felt it was appropriate for them to collect the extra tax.”
West Monroe Alderman Thom Hamilton asked Caldwell to confirm whether the hotel occupancy tax was a percentage tax.
“Yes, it’s a one-percent occupancy tax,” Caldwell said.
The Board of Aldermen also voted Tuesday to publish a notice of intent to establish a second taxing district: the West Monroe Hotel Corridor Economic Development District. The district would include only one hotel, on the property next to the sports complex, on which the city would levy a five-mill property tax.
The hotel, which has not yet been built, is owned by Pramukh West Monroe, a company operated by area businessman Nash Patel. The company bought the lot next to the sports complex from the city in 2022 for $556,870.
“This is a district that includes only that hotel,” West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said. “And it is for the purpose of them having a fee for having the advantage of being connected to the indoor sports complex. Dealing with the hotel franchise, having an ad valorem tax on that property was the most workable and suitable way to do it.”
Mitchell said the property tax would stay attached to the property no matter who the owner was.
“If the hotel is ever sold to a different owner, that property millage is still in existence,” Mitchell said.
The Board of Aldermen also authorized a certificate of substantial completion for the utilities at the Sports & Events Complex and voted to seek bids for indoor scoreboards at the facility. Construction of the sports complex is expected to be completed this fall.
Meanwhile, the city also voted to approve an ordinance authorizing the application for an $820,000-grant to support recycling in the city.
The city plans to apply for the grant through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grant Program.
“A little over four years ago we started a voluntary recycling facility drop-off center,” Mitchell said. “It has amazingly outgrown itself and we get requests every day for more and more things.”
She said the grant funding, if approved, would be used to offer more recycling opportunities for all of northeastern Louisiana.
“We know of people from at least seven parishes outside the area that come to our facility,” Mitchell said. “And it’s the only voluntary, free drop-off recycling facility that we know of in northeast Louisiana.”
