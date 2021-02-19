The city of West Monroe and the Ouachita Parish Police Jury will hold a water distribution on Saturday, Feb. 20 for West Monroe and West Ouachita residents who are under a boil advisory.
The water distribution will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20 from noon to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of West Monroe City Hall located at 2305 N. 7th Street.
The distribution will be held for those residents in West Monroe and West Ouachita Parish that are currently under a boil advisory. Only one case of bottled water will be distributed per vehicle.
Water is being made available through Ouachita Parish Homeland Security and Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Several residents in the city and western Ouachita Parish are currently under a boil advisory as repairs are made to area water systems that were impacted by consecutive days of freezing temperatures.
The city continues to make modifications to its municipal water system which has added more water to the system as well as increased pressure. The Public Works Department anticipates additional leaks to be found as pipes thaw and temperatures rise. Public Works crews will continue working to locate and repair leaks and work to return the municipal water system to normal operations. City water customers are still encouraged to conserve as much water as possible. All municipal water customers will remain under a boil advisory until further notice. City officials anticipate the boil advisory lasting until the middle of next week. Customers should boil water for at least one minute before using.
