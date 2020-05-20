The West Monroe Police Department now has a new tool to assist the community.
A West Monroe Police Department mobile app is now available to help the public stay up-to-date with information regarding news, alerts, warrants as well as the ability to submit a tip.
The free app can be found on either app store (iOS or Android) by searching “West Monroe Police.” The app was developed by Boothkicker Technologies.
For more information about the app, please contact the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2722.
