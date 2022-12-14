The city of West Monroe recorded a general fund surplus of some $3 million at the conclusion of its 2021-2022 fiscal year, a recent audit shows.
During its regular meeting on Dec. 6, the Board of Aldermen accepted the city’s audit report for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
According to John Cameron with Cameron, Hines & Company, the city reported $25,738,000 in total general fund revenues while spending $22,696,000 from the general fund. After all transfers, the city concluded the fiscal year with a general fund surplus of $3,041,823
The city’s bonded indebtedness also recorded a net decrease of $2,027,000, resulting in a total of $29,189,000 in bonded indebtedness.
“We always like to give credit where credit is due,” Cameron said. “It makes it a lot easier when you have cooperation, and your good government makes it a pleasure to serve. The opinion this year is an unmodified opinion. It’s the best you can get.”
On another front, the Board of Aldermen voted to enter into an agreement with Atlas Community Studios to seek to obtain up to $20 million in federal funding for road, rail, transit and port projects.
On behalf of the city, Atlas Community would apply to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for a RAISE grant. The city applied for the same grant earlier this year but was not chosen as a recipient.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said the city conducted a de-briefing with DOT to learn what they could do to increase their chances of receiving the grant.
“We have a contract with Atlas Community Studios to do the things they want us to do, which was community meetings and tracking the data on everything,” Mitchell said. “We have learned the grant is due by the end of February so we have to do this very quickly.”
Meanwhile, the Board of Aldermen voted to deny a Class C mobile home license for Johnny Powell, a resident of Monroe. Powell said he wanted to purchase the lot at 701 7th St., West Monroe, to place a mobile home which would be used for family gatherings.
“We want to make a family spot for my kids and grandkids,” Powell said. “That was their grandmother’s last living place right at that area.”
Judy Rodman, owner of Robbins Portable Buildings in West Monroe, voiced support for Powell’s request.
“He’s purchased a building from us and has done everything to the best of his ability to make it look really nice,” Rodman said. “It meets IRC (International Residential Code).”
However, aldermen said the building and its proposed use did not meet requirements.
“I don’t think the size of it would be fitting for a family usage,” Alderman Rodney Welch said. “That’s only 14 by 38 square feet. You can’t really get that many family members inside that building.”
Powell’s application previously received an unfavorable review from the planning commission as well.
“The biggest thing to me is that the zone is a single-residential-zoned area built for single-family homes,” Mitchell said.
