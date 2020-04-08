The city of West Monroe is projecting a loss of some $750,000 in sales tax revenues in light of restrictions placed on restaurants and businesses to stem the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive orders forbidding social gatherings have forced restaurants to close their dining areas while only providing delivery or curbside pick-up. Other businesses deemed by the state to be non-essential also have temporarily closed.
Edwards’ social distancing measures, including a “Safer at home” order, extend through April 30, at least.
“We are thinking in the $750,000 range,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell.
City Clerk Scott Olvey explained the $750,000 amount is the best estimate until sales tax revenues for March and April are reported.
“Based on what is closed and what is reduced, that’s our best estimate of what we anticipate the loss to be,” Olvey said. “The first checks for March, we won’t get until May. So in the middle of May, we will know March’s effect, which was really only half a month of lockdown. So it will really be June before we find out about April, which was a whole month of lockdown, just how bad it was.”
Olvey said he expected the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions until the end of the current fiscal year that ends June 30, even if restrictions are lifted on April 30 and people are able to return to work.
“It will be a lag by the time it ramps back up, so it will continue on and probably impact us at least through June,” Olvey said.
According to Olvey, sales tax revenues pay for some 66 percent of the city’s annual $23-million general fund budget.
In response to the poor forecast, the city plans to trim expenditures, allowing only essential spending on emergencies and public services like water, sewer and other needed repairs, according to Mitchell.
Capital expenditures will be halted until July 1.
“We have gone through, tightened our belts and are holding spending,” Mitchell said.
“So the only spending that is allowed to happen right now are for emergency type of repairs. Whether it be water repairs, sewer repairs, street repairs. Things that have to happen. Any capital expenditures that can wait, then we are trying to put those off until July 1 or until the next fiscal year.”
Mitchell said some city projects would continue if they have already secured funding or are under contract.
“I’m sure we will see some delays just with the COVID-19 outbreak, but for the most part, the state is trying to keep as much of the construction projects going,” Mitchell said.
No city employees have been laid off, according to Mitchell.
Mitchell also said city employees had not been forced to take a cut in pay.
“We have not yet,” Mitchell said. “And we are really hoping we don’t have to do that. We are doing everything we can to keep our employees working and employed.”
West Monroe City Hall closed its doors to the public but all of the city’s facilities have signs posted on their doors with telephone numbers for the public to call if assistance is needed, according to Mitchell.
City Hall employees were advised to follow safety instructions with social distancing, sanitizing while working and eliminating face-to-face interactions by communicating via telephone.
Some city employees have opted to work from home, according to Mitchell.
The next West Monroe Board of Aldermen meeting will be a YouTube Live event that citizens can stream from their smartphones or computers.
The public will be allowed to comment before the meeting by email and their comments will be read during the meeting, according to Mitchell.
“We want the public to know that the city of West Monroe is doing everything we can to follow the guidelines,” Mitchell said.
“We are practicing social distancing. We are doing everything we can to protect our employees, their families and the public while we continue to provide our residents and our businesses their essential services. We are trying to keep everything to function and as normal as possible because we will get through this together. There are better days ahead.”
