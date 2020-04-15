Meeting under distancing restrictions employed during the Coronavirus pandemic, the West Monroe Board of Aldermen agreed Tuesday to apply for a $1-million grant to kick off the development of Highland Park Commercial Subdivision.
Aldermen approved the matter at their regular meeting.
The proposed commercial development would run along North 7th Street on the former Trenton Street Golf Course. It would extend to the east to a wetlands area on the former golf course, which is being reworked to provide better drainage for Highland Park subdivision during heavy rainfall.
West Monroe’s consulting engineer, Robbie George, said the $1-million grant from Delta Regional Authority (DRA) would help pay for building out water and sewer infrastructure for the commercial subdivision. The grant funding also would assist the city in building streets within the development. Mayor Staci Mitchell said the grant application was aimed at being funded this year.
“This is for this year’s funding cycle,” Mitchell said.
If West Monroe lands the $1-million grant, the city would be responsible for putting up $250,000 in matching funds.
The City of West Monroe previously secured some $1.3 million in grant funding from DRA for drainage improvements along Interstate 20 near Ike Hamilton Expo Center. The city was required to spend $500,000 toward the $1.8-million project. It’s still ongoing.
On another front, the Board of Aldermen learned the seven pumps the city owns and operates at Black Bayou Pump Station in West Monroe were knocked out of service by one of the two tornadoes that zipped through Ouachita Parish Sunday, destroying homes and other structures along the way.
Some 34 homes were severely damaged or destroyed near Lazarre Park in West Monroe.
Entergy crews arrived at the pump station Tuesday afternoon to begin repairs, according to George. George said an electrician would be onsite Wednesday to repair a transfer switch, which allows the pump station to convert from its primary power feed to a back-up generator when electricity to the pump station is interrupted.
“Once he (electrician) does his work, we will test the pumps,” George said. “As long as they are working correctly, we will be back online, hopefully Wednesday.”
George could not provide an estimated cost for the damages.
“We are still assessing,” George said.
In other business, the Board of Aldermen introduced an ordinance to sell city-owned property at 204 Commerce St. to Flying Heart Brewing.
Mitchell described the micro-brewery/restaurant as a “great addition to downtown West Monroe.”
Meanwhile, aldermen amended a city ordinance to grant the mayor the authority to designate certain areas in the city as parks and event areas.
Aldermen also amended an ordinance to prohibit vaping in parks and designated event areas. The ordinance already prohibited smoking in parks and areas that were designated for special events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.