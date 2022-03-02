The city of West Monroe recently received a grant of $398,954 from Delta Regional Authority to improve the sanitary sewer system in the Cypress Street and Slack Street area to eliminate blockages and overflows.
The investment is projected to affect 160 families.
“These grant funds will be used to make necessary improvements to aging infrastructure along the Cypress Street corridor in the heart of the City of West Monroe,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “In recent years, this corridor has seen a rebirth with new and expanding businesses. Upgrades to the sanitary sewer system in this area will ensure future economic growth and development along the city’s central business core.”
With the funds, the city plans to spend some $529,000 on the project.
Mitchell expressed her gratitude to Delta Regional Authority, DRA Alternate Federal Co-Chairwoman Leslie Durham and the region’s federal delegation for supporting critical projects that boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Louisiana communities, businesses and residents.
Funding for these projects is provided by the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP), which provides direct investment into community-based and regional projects to support basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce training and education, and small businesses development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, and the Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF), which targets physical infrastructure projects that help build safer, more resilient communities in the Delta region.
DRA coordinates directly with the Office of the Governor for the State of Louisiana and its local development districts for program funding implementation.
“Louisiana is grateful for the Delta Regional Authority’s $6.8 million investment in our state, including $1 million to boost the Central Louisiana Regional Port’s infrastructure, which will create new jobs and protect existing jobs,” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.
