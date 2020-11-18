The city of West Monroe was named a recipient of the 2019 Community Achievement Awards, the Louisiana Municipal Association’s most prestigious award for outstanding municipal improvements and accomplishments in the category of Community Development.
The city was named as the winner of the Community Development category for a city with a population between 10,001 and 25,000.
The Community Development category recognizes outstanding achievements during the 2019 calendar year in such projects as public buildings, main street improvements, beautification, parks and recreation, or cultural enrichment. West Monroe was recognized for the development of the Blue Star Memorial Gardens.
“It is an honor for LMA to recognize the development of the Blue Star Memorial Gardens as one of its top Community Development projects in 2019,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “This project is a clear demonstration of how public and private partners can work together to create something meaningful and beautiful in our community.”
This area was developed in 2019 through a partnership between the City of West Monroe, La. Department of Transportation and Development, Ouachita Green, Keep West Monroe Beautiful, Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Blue Star Mothers and several other community organizations and private sponsors.
The area is located at 1 Mill Street near the First West Thrift Store in West Monroe.
The Blue Star Memorial Gardens features a 60 foot tall American Flag pole illuminated at night flag pole, a Blue Star Memorial marker, landscaping and five trees planted to represent the five branches.
Additionally, the project includes an arbor, memorial bench and brick pavers in honor of loved ones.
