Three West Monroe police officers were recognized for exceptional service in the line of duty Tuesday evening at the West Monroe Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting.
One of those officers was named officer of the year at the West Monroe Police Department while two other officers were honored as well.
Police Chief Jeff Terrell singled out Cpl. Daniel Freeland, Cpl. Chris Place and officer Dennis Wall for exceptional service. Freeland also was named officer of the year while Capt. Jason Kukal was named supervisor of the year and Dolly Beck was named the police department’s employee of the year.
Terrell said when Freeland arrived on the scene to work an automobile accident in West Monroe in July he encountered an individual in the wreck who had overdosed on heroine. Freeland gave the individual two does of Narcan, which is commonly used to treat narcotic overdoses. Terrell said Freeland’s quick response most likely saved the individual’s life.
Also in July, Terrell said Place prevented an elderly West Monroe woman from being scammed out of $15,000.
Wall, according to Terrell, detained an individual on Thomas Road who ultimately was determined to be responsible for 35-40 thefts of automated teller machines in several states including a theft at Homeland Bank in Monroe in 2016.
On a related front, Mayor Staci Mitchell recognized Doug Seegers for his years of service as parks and recreation director for the city of West Monroe. Seegers’ last day on the job is Friday. He resigned to become director of community affairs for the city of Monroe.
Seegers is widely regarded as responsible for revitalizing Kiroli Park.
Stuart Hodnett was hired by the city to succeed Seegers.
In other business, the Board of Aldermen rolled forward the city’s general alimony property tax from 6.89 mills to 6.90 mills. The city’s street maintenance property tax will remain 1.63 mills.
West Monroe finance director Scott Olvey said a recent reassessment of property throughout West Monroe revealed the overall value of property in the city had increased slightly. That usually triggers a slight decrease in millages but in order for the city to maintain its existing millages, the Board of Aldermen must roll them forward to prevent a large millage increase in times of falling property values.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.