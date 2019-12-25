The city of West Monroe recorded a general fund surplus of some $166,000 for the fiscal year ending June 30, according to a recent audit.
The audit also contained no findings.
“That’s a good clean report,” said Quint Martin, with Cameron, Hines & Company. “That’s as good as you can get.”
Cameron, Hines & Company, a West Monroe professional accounting corporation, conducted the audit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
Martin presented the audit to the West Monroe Board of Aldermen during a special called meeting last week. The city submitted the audit report to the state Legislative Auditor’s office for approval.
The audit report shows the city’s revenues totaled some $22.3 million while expenditures amounted to some $21.5 million. After all transfers, the city realized a surplus of $166,228. In light of the surplus, the city’s fund balance rose to some $5.9 million.
“That was a very positive thing,” Martin said.
For the second year in a row, the city reported no findings in its Section 8 program, which was the largest federal grant received by the city during the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
Martin said the city received an unmodified opinion, meaning none of the city’s financial statements needed to be modified for the audit.
“That’s the best opinion you can get,” Martin said.
Meanwhile, city officials initially refused to turn over a copy of the audit report to The Ouachita Citizen when the newspaper sought the public record after last week’s meeting.
Under state law, an audit report conducted by a private firm becomes a public record once it is completed and turned over to city officials. The audit report, which was a draft, does not become official until the state approves it.
That distinction escaped Mitchell, city clerk Scott Olvey and the city’s legal counsel, West Monroe attorney Doug Caldwell, when they were asked about the matter by The Ouachita Citizen.
Prior to last week’s meeting, Mayor Staci Mitchell informed members of the Board of Aldermen that the public and the media would not be allowed to obtain a copy of the audit report. She claimed the public and the media could not get a copy because the state Legislative Auditor’s office had not yet accepted the audit report.
After the meeting, Olvey confirmed that Cameron, Hines & Company had completed the audit and turned over the document to city officials, though he and Mitchell declined to give a copy of the audit report to The Ouachita Citizen.
“We’re not allowed to give it out until it’s accepted by the Legislative Auditor,” said Mitchell, echoing earlier remarks by herself and Olvey.
When asked, Caldwell claimed the city could withhold disclosure of the audit report in the event that certain financial details in a city’s audit report were falsely reported to make the city’s finances appear in better shape than they might be.
Later, Mitchell made a copy of the audit report available to The Ouachita Citizen in light of further research completed by the city’s legal counsel.
Mitchell continued to defend her earlier remarks, claiming that disclosure of the audit report was ambiguous under state law.
“It could go both ways,” Mitchell said.
In the interest of full disclosure, she said, the city would go ahead and release the audit report.
Contrary to Mitchell’s position, the Legislative Auditor’s office opines that a draft audit report is not exempt under the state’s public records law. In other words, a draft audit report must be produced by the public body if requested.
“The document is not exempt under the public records law and would have to be produced by the public body; however, it was agreed that it is not a good idea for the public body to, on its own initiative, publish the draft report prior to the LAAC (Louisiana Audit Advisory Council) meeting wherein the report is approved,” states the Legislative Auditor’s office on its website.
