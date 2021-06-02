The state is awarding $5.2 million to fund voluntary residential buyouts in West Monroe in Watershed Region 3, which includes most of northeast Louisiana, as part of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative’s nonstructural program.
This project features grants to provide support for residents interested in relocating out of harm’s way so that they are not in homes that flood in the future.
“With this funding award, we can provide options for homeowners who want to move to higher and drier ground,” West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said. “We look forward to getting this effort underway, while working with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to continue creating a more resilient region.”
The buyout project advances the Louisiana Watershed Initiative’s long-term resilience objectives and is funded through a $1.2 billion federal mitigation grant the state received access to last September.
The program is part of the state projects and programs criteria in the CDBG-MIT Action Plan for these funds.
The state announced this project Thursday, along with statewide Round 1 projects that were awarded funding.
Round 1 projects that were not awarded funding this week will move on to the regional selection process.
As part of this process, each region may select up to $5 million in projects to recommend for funding this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.