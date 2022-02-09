The city of West Monroe has announced plans for several streets within the city limits to be rehabilitated as part of the Urban Systems Street Program.
At a special-called meeting of the West Monroe City Council held on January 25, the City Council approved agreements with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that allow for several Urban Systems street rehabilitation projects to move forward.
The Urban Systems Program is a funding source administered by the Federal Highway Administration and comes through the state of Louisiana, which provides for the upgrades of local roadways. The city of West Monroe provides a cash match for each of these rehabilitation projects.
These projects include the following:
• Natchitoches Street – a rehabilitation project will begin this month that will include overlay, striping, sidewalk repair and bike lanes.
• Otis Street – Phase 1 of the rehabilitation project will begin in early Spring and will include overlay, the addition of 10-foot sidewalks and a turn lane at the N. 7th Street intersection.
This project will include the portion of Otis Street from N. 7th Street to Trenton Street.
Approval was also given for design work to begin on several other projects, which is the first step in getting these projects to the construction phase. Those projects include:
• Kiroli Road Sidewalks and Kiroli Road striping
• Arkansas Road rehabilitation from N. 7th Street to Trenton Street
• Constitution Drive and Short Constitution Drive
• Trenton Street Phase 1 and Phase 2
• Otis Street Phase 2
The city of West Monroe is also working on plans for the future rehabilitation of Crosley Street and Linderman Avenue.
Funding for the construction of these roadway projects is expected to be allocated in the next 2-3 years.
