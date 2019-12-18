A developer is preparing to build a Courtyard by Marriott near Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe, city officials say.
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen approved the sale of acreage in the West Monroe Commercial Park Subdivision near the Ike to Sunrise Property Management LLC during a special called meeting last week.
The sale of the property to Sunrise Property, whose officers include Keith Gamble and Michael Dzurik, both of Shreveport, would pave the way for the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
Courtney Hornsby, Mayor Staci Mitchell’s chief of staff, said the addition of another hotel would benefit visitors to events at the Ike and tourism in the city.
“That property that the city owns in that area is property that for many years has been developed for the industry for the Ike and the support of the tourism industry,” said Hornsby. “Developers have been doing market research and they determined that there is still a need for additional hotels in the community.”
“The city is constantly working with other companies and our retail strategies firm to help determine the best use of that property,” said Hornsby.
Construction of the new hotel could begin in mid-2020, according to Hornsby.
In other news, the Board of Aldermen received an update on the city’s Black Bayou Basin Flood Risk Reduction project.
The project consists of three components with the purpose to reduce flooding in the city.
“That’s the bottom line on all of this,” said Robbie George, with S.E. Huey Co., who is the city’s consulting engineer.
George explained the planned improvements could lead up to a two-foot reduction in flood waters in the canal.
Phase one of the project involves the city being in agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, for a Flood Acquisition Program, which includes the acquisition 24 flood-prone structures located in the floodplain by Black Bayou Canal, according to George.
“These are some houses, some commercial properties. The vast majority of them are residential,” said George. “These are houses that have flooded in the past and flood repeatedly.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is overseeing the program while the city will take ownership of the purchased properties when the program is complete, according to George.
George explained that participation in the program is voluntary and homeowners can go through the process, get an appraisal for their property, see the amount they would receive and back out if they decided to.
“So far it seems to be going well,” said George.
The acquisition of the specific structures benefits the city by creating more areas that can be flooded during a storm without damaging property, according to George.
“For FEMA, it gets that house off the roll so they don’t have to continue paying flood claims,” said George. “For the residents, it gets them out of a constant worry about water coming up and flooding every two years.”
George estimates the closing of properties would be complete by the summer of 2020.
According to George, the restoration and realignment, detention phases of the Black Bayou Canal Basin project are in the designing stage.
The cost of the entire Black Bayou canal project is estimated to cost some $10.5 million.
According to George, a $4.02-million grant from the state will accompany some $4.8 million funding from FEMA with the remaining cost being provided by the city of West Monroe and local funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.