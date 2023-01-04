West Monroe officials say they plan to seek some $20 million in federal grant funding this year to undertake a project rebuilding street corridors throughout the city.
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen received an update on the city’s application for RAISE grant funding during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
In connection with a revitalization project announced by Mayor Staci Mitchell in 2021, the city has proposed to rebuild roadways, build bike paths, bury utilities, improve drainage and redesign pedestrian connectivity. For example, the project would include a “mid-city connector,” or the construction of a system of sidewalks connecting Kiroli Park and Lazarre Park via Trenton Street. The project also dovetails with city officials’ plans to revitalize the downtown area.
“This is our third year applying for the money, and we’re hoping that the third time’s the charm,” Mitchell told The Ouachita Citizen after the meeting.
The city sought $22 million last year. In Louisiana, eight projects were eligible for RAISE grant funding. Of those eight, only five projects were selected by federal appointees to receive funding. West Monroe’s grant application did not make the cut.
“We had a debriefing with DOTD afterward to find out what we needed to do to improve our application,” Mitchell said. “It can take two to five years. They told us we just had to keep applying. We feel very good about our chances this year.”
If the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city with up to $20 million in funding through the RAISE grant program, the city would have to pay 20 percent of the project’s total in matching funds. That would likely amount to about $4 million, according to Mitchell.
The city’s grant application is due in February.
“We’re working very hard on our RAISE grant application,” said Courtney Hornsby, Mitchell’s chief of staff.
In the meantime, city officials plan to seek public input about the project through a series of town hall meetings, such as one on Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. prior to the Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting. Another meeting would be held at Jac’s restaurant in downtown West Monroe on Jan. 18.
“It would be a dramatic change for the city,” Mitchell said.
On another front, the Board of Aldermen signed off on appointments Mitchell offered to fill three positions in West Monroe City Hall’s accounting department.
Mitchell appointed Matthew Wilson to serve as finance director in light of Scott Olvey’s recent retirement from that role.
“He was one of my first hires, knowing that Scott would retire,” Mitchell said. “He has been training and learning ever since.”
In public remarks, Wilson thanked Mitchell, Hornsby and others.
“I’m really appreciative,” Wilson said. “With the city’s finances, I will be ethical and frugal.”
Mitchell appointed Christen Heath as City Clerk. Heath has worked for the city’s accounting department for three years.
“Thank you all for this opportunity,” Heath told the Board of Aldermen. “I’m excited and honored to be a part of the ongoing growth.”
Mitchell also appointed Emory to serve as Deputy City Clerk.
With a laugh, Emory declined to offer comment during the meeting.
“I’m a silent worker,” she said, laughing and waving her hands.
“Thank you for your work, Cindy,” said Mitchell, noting Emory’s 24-year career at City Hall.
Aldermen Thom Hamilton and Ben Westerburg noted their “wholehearted” approval of the three appointments.
The appointments were unanimously accepted.
EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this news report incorrectly spelled Christen Heath's first name. The Ouachita Citizen regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.