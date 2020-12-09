The West Monroe Board of Aldermen signed off on an application to the state this for some $262,000 in funding to build sidewalks near Highland Elementary school.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Aldermen approved the application to the state Department of Transportation and Development’s Transportation Alternatives Program for the sidewalk project funding.
Mayor Staci Mitchell noted a recent shift in the neighborhoods around Highland Elementary School.
“We are seeing a greater number of families with school-age children in that neighborhood,” Mitchell said. “We expect that to continue.”
“I think it’s a fantastic project, personally,” she added.
The project entails building 1,405 feet of five-foot concrete sidewalks along Arlene Street, north of Highland Elementary School, with crosswalk striping and truncated domes at each intersection. The project’s plans also propose building 385 feet of five-foot concrete sidewalks along Wellerman Road with ramps at the school’s driveways.
Robbie George, the city’s consulting engineer, said the city previously applied for project funding through the state’s Safe Routes to School program, but the application was not successful.
“That program weighs very heavily the number of accidents and injuries,” said George, with S.E. Huey, an engineering firm in Monroe.
George indicated the area around Highland Elementary was not prone to vehicle accidents.
“The primary concern we have is that when cars queue along Arlene, or when children are walking or biking, they are intermingling with vehicles,” George said. “Sometimes parents are walking with their children to make it through cars across the block.”
West Monroe attorney Doug Caldwell, who serves as the city’s legal counsel, pointed out the project also could improve drainage in the neighborhood around Highland Elementary, especially since the neighborhood historically faces problematic drainage issues. The sidewalk project also could benefit drainage because some ditches would be filled in and new pipes laid.
“It’s basically a sidewalk project, but since there is no right-of-way for sidewalks without closing in ditches, we have some drainage work to do,” George said.
If awarded the funding, the city must commit a 20-percent match of some $65,000.
On another front, the Board of Aldermen voted to apply for a federal grant to rebuild the sanitary sewer lift station on Drago Street. The sewer lift station is one of the city’s largest.
The city plans to apply to the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance Program for project funding.
“It’s not due until Feb. 10 but we want to get it in as soon as possible,” said George, of the grant application deadline.
The estimated cost to rebuild the lift station is some $1.8 million.
A sewer lift station uses pumps to move sewage through an area with differences in elevation. The Drago Street sewer lift station often floods and needs a full replacement.
Previously, the city applied for project funding through the EDA’s management of CARES Act funding. The city also sought funding through the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan program.
“We’ve had some misses on that project, but I’m confident we can make it happen,” George said.
If awarded grant funding, the city would commit some $392,000 toward the project, according to George.
In other business, the Board of Aldermen agreed to commit $6,500 to the Northeast Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) to help promote the city’s economic development sites.
Mitchell pointed out the city began paying NLEP for their economic development resource services after she first took office.
“We’ve been doing it for three years,” Mitchell said.
