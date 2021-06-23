West Monroe Main Street is soliciting Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial building and/or business owners.
The Louisiana Main Street program is able to offer grant awards for building rehabilitations in the West Monroe historic downtown district ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.
Grants are available for either interior or exterior rehabilitation and require a 50/50 match.
The application deadline is Wednesday, July 21, at 1 p.m.
Applications received from downtown West Monroe building owners and/or business owners will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities.
To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the Cotton Port Historic District, be at least 50 years old, and be used for commercial purposes.
In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the City of West Monroe Historic Preservation Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
Construction estimates and sketches of the proposed changes are required.
City of West Monroe Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells said she hopes the grant opportunity will encourage property owners and merchants to make improvements to their historic buildings.
“When our downtown buildings are rehabilitated and utilized to their fullest potential, that means more commerce opportunities, jobs, and an overall enhanced downtown experience for our community,” said LaFrance-Wells.
“This is just one more incentive provided by the Louisiana Main Street Program to help leverage our revitalization efforts in downtown.”
Applications and more information are available by contacting West Monroe Main Street Director, Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, by email at alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov or by phone at (318) 381-7246.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.