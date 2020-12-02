The public is invited to attend one of two public visioning sessions next week to discuss the city of West Monroe’s master plan for improving land use, housing and neighborhoods, and transportation among other needs.
The city received a grant from USDA to work with consultants to develop a city-wide master plan. In early December, the Master Plan process will begin by welcoming the consultants for their first trip to West Monroe to meet with a steering committee, host public visioning sessions, meet with key stakeholders and explore the community.
During the strategic process, the consultants will develop the vision, guiding principles and priority initiatives for the master plan by conducting an assessment of the city. The master plan will focus on seven areas: community character and land use; housing and neighborhoods; transportation; conservation and hazard mitigation; parks and recreation; economic development; and infrastructure improvements.
The public visioning sessions will be held on Monday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the West Ouachita Senior Center and on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8:30 a.m. at the West Monroe Convention Center.
The public is invited to attend either session.
Attendees will be asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
