The West Monroe Board of Aldermen authorized an agreement with a local developer last week that could lead to a residential development on six to seven acres on the old Trenton Street golf course property.
In 2019, Mayor Staci Mitchell’s administration proposed a plan inviting developers to develop the property in addition to walking trails and green spaces.
During its Sept. 14 meeting, the Board of Aldermen approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with Trenton Bend LLC. The site of the residential development would be on the eastern end of the old golf course property, nearest the Ouachita River, including the old club house.
Steve Hall, president of ARCO Builders, is an officer of Trenton Bend LLC, according to Secretary of State records.
“We have been visiting with Mr. Hall and working with the agreement,” Mitchell said. “We are looking forward to it. I think it will be a nice development.”
Hall was unavailable for comment.
Meanwhile, the Board of Aldermen recently learned the city received $900,000 as state capital outlay to build a new bridge over Tupawek Bayou on Kiroli Road, near Kiroli Park.
Robbie George, with S.E. Huey Engineering, said the old timber bridge was first installed in 1978.
“It has been repaired many times and it’s time be replaced,” said George, who serves as the city’s consulting engineer.
Mitchell thanked state Sen. Stewart Cathey, from whose senate district the bridge project application was submitted for consideration of state capital outlay.
“We thank him very much,” Mitchell said.
George said work rebuilding the bridge might be completed during the summer of 2022.
The Board of Aldermen also accepted an award of some $200,000 in grant funding through the state Department of Transportation and Development to build sidewalks in the area around Highland Elementary School.
The city must provide a 20-percent match.
