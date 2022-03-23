The West Monroe Board of Aldermen agreed to spend some $3.7 million this week buying steel materials and kitchen equipment for the city’s indoor sports complex, West Monroe Sports & Events.
Construction of the Sports & Events center is underway at a site on Mane Street near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. City officials the 112,000 square-foot center to open in 2023.
During a special-called meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen signed off on an ordinance locking in a price of some $3.2 million for steel materials and some $500,000 for kitchen equipment.
Because of the rising prices of materials, the city committed the money this week to avoid the effects of inflation, according to West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.
By locking in a commitment to buy now, the city could save $750,000 on steel materials and $150,000 on kitchen equipment, according to Mitchell.
“We were glad we could save that $750,000 and $150,000 by acting on it now,” Mitchell said.
According to Mitchell, Lincoln Builders—the project contractor—is expected to vet the purchase of materials with Sports Facilities Companies (SFC). SFC is serving as the center’s consultant.
The Sports & Events Center will feature eight basketball maple wood courts that are convertible to sixteen volleyball courts, full size kitchen, concession on dual levels and team meeting rooms or multi-purpose areas.
Construction of the indoor sports center is taking place through a contractor selection process without advertising public bids, otherwise known as “construction management at risk,” or CMAR.
Often, governmental entities undertake public works projects above a certain amount by paying an architect to design the project and advertising the project’s construction for public bids.
For the Sports & Events Center, the city collaborates with the contractor and designer to keep the project within a pre-set budget.
