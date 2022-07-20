The West Monroe Board of Aldermen moved forward this week with hiring managers for the new sports complex, West Monroe Sports & Events, which could open in the fall of 2023.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, aldermen approved a management services agreement with Sports Facility Management LLC to help hire qualified management for the West Monroe sports complex. The complex is expected to open in about 14 months, according to Mayor Staci Mitchell.
“They really know what they’re doing and being affiliated with them is going to be a real benefit,” said Doug Caldwell, West Monroe attorney. “They’re ready to start trying to find a full-time facility manager, which could take eight to 12 months.”
On another front, the Board of Aldermen received an update from Marie Knight, Director of Code Enforcement, about code violations around the city including trash, grass and junk violations.
“I think we’ve made a lot of progress this year,” Knight said. “We’ve condemned a lot of houses, torn down a lot of houses and hopefully we’ll tear a lot more down or rebuild them.
According to Knight, Code Enforcement picks up about 3,000 pounds of trash around the community every month.
“We are constantly educating people on roadside trash and about what they can put out there and what they can’t,” Knight said. “Of course, now they’ve learned to just put it on other people’s property.”
Knight mentioned recent incidents in which people have left sofas in ditches and piles of loose bricks in other people’s yards. She also said it is a continuous problem that Code Enforcement is working on. They spend some $9 million per year on trash pickup.
Knight reminded everyone to be cautious and not put trash in the back of pickup trucks because it often flies out and results in trash being strewn all over the roads that city employees then have to go out and pick up.
She also said grass violations take up a lot of the department’s time. Code enforcement cited 869 grass violations last year, which is what a resident receives when their grass is too tall.
When someone gets a grass violation, someone from code enforcement has to go back after 10 days to make sure they cut it. If they didn’t someone is sent to cut the grass which then has to be checked again by code enforcement.
The department also cited 321 junk violations in the past year, which are given for excess items in people’s yards that should not be there, according to Knight.
Meanwhile, the Board of Aldermen also voted to allow Entergy to provide electric services to the complex.
