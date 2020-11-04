The West Monroe Board of Aldermen agreed last week to ask the state for funding to rebuild one of the city’s largest sewer lift stations as well as the bridge near the entrance to Kiroli Park.
The Board of Aldermen signed off on the two applications for funding through the state Legislature’s capital outlay budget. Aldermen acted on the applications during a special meeting on Oct. 28.
Courtney Hornsby, who serves as Mayor Staci Mitchell’s chief of staff, confirmed aldermen convened the special meeting in light of the Legislature’s Oct. 31 deadline for capital outlay requests for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The city is seeking funding to repair the Drago Street sewer lift station. The estimated cost of the project is some $1.8 million. A sewer lift station uses pumps to move sewage through an area with differences in elevation. According to Robbie George, the city’s consulting engineer, the Drago Street sewer lift station is prone to flooding and needs a full replacement.
Previously, the city applied for project funding through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s management of CARES Act. Later, the city submitted an application to the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which is a loan program.
According to George, the city was seeking funding in as many areas as possible.
“We’re just submitting it to these entities to give ourselves a better chance at obtaining funding,” said George, with S.E. Huey, a Monroe engineering firm.
The city expects to learn the results of its application to EDA in a few months. An EDA grant or capital outlay allocation was preferable, he said.
“We haven’t heard back on our DEQ application, but if we’re able to obtain a grant, the city would prefer that instead of a loan,” George said.
According to the state capital outlay request, the city would provide $600,000 as a local match for the $1.8-million project, if approved by the Legislature next year.
Meanwhile, the city also plans to rebuild the Kiroli Road bridge over North Tupawek Bayou. The project’s estimated cost is $750,000.
“It would be a replacement of the bridge closest to Kiroli Park,” George said. “It was built in 1980. It’s a timber bridge. The city has made repairs, including a few in the next few weeks. We need to plan to replace it in the next five years.”
“That is the only way in and out of Kiroli Park,” he added.
If approved by the Legislature, the city would provide $250,000 as a local match for the project.
