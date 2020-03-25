In response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive order issued on Sunday, the city of West Monroe has closed City Hall to the public while assuring residents that the city’s offices and programs will continue to operate.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell has instructed all city department heads to take extra precautions to disinfect public facilities, practice social distancing and not gather in large groups.
“We strongly encourage the public to strictly follow the guidelines outlined by Governor John Bel Edwards,” said Mayor Mitchell. “This is a time of uncertainty for all of us, but the City of West Monroe will continue to operate and provide basic services to the community. We ask you to be patient at this time and to responsibly check on your neighbors and loved ones.”
Kiroli Park will remain open to the public, including trails and the Raising Cane’s Dog Park; however, the following park amenities will not be accessible: all playgrounds, tennis courts, water fountains, shelters and all restrooms except the Tennis Court Restroom Facility.
The park will observe the following hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
City garbage service will continue to operate as normal.
The West Monroe Recycling Center will continue to remain open. Social distancing is encouraged when dropping off recyclable items.
The public is strongly encouraged to use proper hygiene and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.