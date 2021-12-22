The city of West Monroe realized a surplus of some $3.3 million in its general fund during the 2020-2021 fiscal year and recorded two findings showing non-compliance in the city’s public housing program.
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen accepted a report on an audit of the city’s finances during a special called meeting on Tuesday. The Board of Aldermen called the meeting to accept the audit and execute a handful of agreements prior to the year’s end.
“It’s a good report and the city is in sound financial position,” said John Cameron, with Cameron, Hines & Company. “It’s been managed well this year, as always.”
Cameron, Hines & Company, a professional accounting corporation in West Monroe, performed the audit of the city’s finances for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
According to the audit report, the city’s revenues for the 2020-2021 fiscal year reached some $23.9 million while its general fund expenditures totaled some $20.3 million. After all transfers, the city realized a surplus of some $3.3 million, raising the balance of its general fund to some $10 million.
“We’re pleased with the audit,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell. “It shows our revenue sources were up and we did a good job controlling expenses. Just about every department came in under budget.”
Mitchell attributed the jump in general fund revenues to the city’s obtaining federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) as well as from increased sales tax collections.
“There was some stimulus money being spent, but we’re seeing the fruits of our restaurant district, and Surge, and our Shop West campaign, with people becoming intentional about where they spend their money,” Mitchell said.
During his remarks on the audit, Cameron said the city’s bonded indebtedness also dropped by some $1 million during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, leaving the city with some $30 million in total debt.
The two findings of noncompliance with state law concerned the city’s Section 8 housing program. Cameron pointed out the two findings concerned the same incident: The city did not review a schedule of utility allowances for residents using Section 8 housing choice vouchers.
The city is required to review the cost of utilities and inform the federal government of how much assisted families need to pay their utility bills.
“The cause was that the city had experienced numerous fluctuations in employees and the lack of availability of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cameron said.
The second finding showed there were no internal controls to ensure utility allowance schedules were reviewed.
“We recommend that they take steps to make sure it gets done in the future,” Cameron said.
On another front, the Board of Aldermen signed off on a cooperative endeavor agreement to relocate the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council from West Monroe City Hall to a building on Cotton Street in the city’s downtown area.
According to Mitchell, the city would negotiate a lease with TBA Studios so the Arts Council could relocate its office space and open a small art gallery.
West Monroe attorney Doug Caldwell, who serves as the city’s legal counsel, noted the city has historically housed the Arts Council at West Monroe City Hall in addition to giving financial support to the organization for decades.
“It’s a beneficial agreement for both parties,” Mitchell said.
Arts Council President Barry Stevens said he expects having an office space in the downtown area will enable the Arts Council to gain more visibility.
“This opportunity for us and the city is great,” Stevens said. “We’ll expand our abilities to serve the city and the region, which is 11 parishes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.