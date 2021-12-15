The West Monroe Board of Aldermen introduced an ordinance on Tuesday to sell a six-acre lot on the old Trenton Street golf course property for $435,000 where a local company hopes to begin a 28-lot residential development.
During its regular meeting, the Board of Aldermen considered a purchase agreement for the property with Trenton Bend LLC. Steve Hall, president of ARCO Builders, is an officer of Trenton Bend LLC.
“It will be one of the nicest neighborhoods in the city,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.
Mitchell told The Ouachita Citizen she reviewed Hall’s preliminary plans for the development earlier on Tuesday and appreciated the community approach to the proposed residential development.
The Board of Aldermen is expected to take a final vote on the sale during its regular meeting in January.
When asked about other development prospects at Highland Park—the old golf course property—Mitchell said, “There’s some interest on the commercial end, but I cannot say who at this point.”
The site of Trenton Bend’s proposed residential development would be on the eastern end of the old golf course property, nearest the Ouachita River, including the old club house.
On another front, the Board of Aldermen signed off on an agreement with Technology for Rural America Inc. to secure funding for expanded or enhanced broadband service in Ouachita Parish. The Ouachita Parish Police Jury and the city of Monroe also are expected to join the same agreement.
Technology for Rural America Inc.’s officers include former CenturyLink chief executive officer Glen Post III as well as Ruston business magnate James Davison.
“It can be extremely complicated to know where the funding is coming from, how to get it, the whole works, so they will map out, validate, guide the process, everything,” Mitchell said.
According to Mitchell, none of the residents in West Monroe qualified as “unserved,” or those without access to internet, but some city residents were “underserved,” meaning they could not afford broadband service.
Technology for Rural America would help find funding to provide broadband service to both populations, according to Mitchell.
