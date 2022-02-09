The West Monroe Board of Aldermen introduced an ordinance earlier this week selling property across from the Ike Hamilton Expo Center for a new hotel tied to the city’s proposed indoor sports complex.
Acting during its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen agreed to sell a lot adjacent to the Home2 Suites by Hilton to Pramukh West Monroe, a company operated by Nash Patel.
If the ordinance is finally adopted, the lot would be sold to Patel’s company for $556,870.
“This is the property for the new hotel that will be connected to the new sports complex,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell.
The city is currently pursuing the construction of an $18-million indoor sports complex in the hopes of boosting the area’s sports tourism.
On Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen also voted to order a roof for the indoor sports complex.
“When getting the estimates, the roofing people said it would cost about $100,000 more if we waited,” Mitchell said. “Just because of all the changes in the industry right now.”
City Clerk Scott Olvey said the roof’s total cost would be about $725,000.
On another front, aldermen voted to revise a grant application for state and federal funding to rehabilitate the Austin Avenue Sewer Lift Station.
The project’s total cost is $2.5 million.
“We will be committing $500,000 to the project as the city’s match,” Mitchell said.
Robbie George, the city’s consulting engineer, said the project was still in the design phase but could start by the end of the summer.
“It serves the whole city,” George said. “All the sewer goes to Austin, and then from Austin to the sewer treatment plant. It’s the largest one in the city.”
Meanwhile, the Board of Aldermen voted to award a project repairing and extending a road through the Highland Commercial Park near Otis Street to Merrick Construction, a Cottonport contractor.
Highland Commercial Park contains the former Trenton Street golf course property.
Merrick Construction submitted the low bid of $1.6 million in addition to a bid to complete an alternate project for some $194,000.
“Part of the bid included a rehabilitation of the road as well as an alternate bid to extend the road,” George said.
Mitchell noted the city previously sold property on the east side of Highland Commercial Park.
“We have two other entities interested in property there, and they need a roadway there to operate,” Mitchell said.
West Monroe attorney Doug Caldwell, who serves as the city’s legal counsel, asked whether the project’s cost increased beyond the projected budget because of the high cost of materials.
“Yes, primarily,” said George, who noted other bids received on Tuesday were as high as $2.4 million.
