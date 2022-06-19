Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman last week for possession of stolen property after she allegedly stole a vehicle.
Deputies responded to a report from the Monroe Police Department of a stolen vehicle.
“The stolen vehicle was a 2006 Beige GMC Envoy being LA tag (redacted),” stated the June 10 arrest report. “While en route, I observed a vehicle matching that description on Vancil Road headed Northbound. I caught up to the vehicle on Ole Highway 15 and observed it to be the suspect vehicle.
The deputy stated he performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, and it came to a stop in the driveway at 136 Hillside Circle.
The deputy identified Kayla Ravee Holden, 33, of 230 Lilac Street, West Monroe, as the driver.
“Holden went on to say she borrowed the vehicle from her friend, (redacted),” stated the arrest report.
Holden stated she left the vehicle with permission from (redacted) after dropping him off a Motel 6.”
The vehicle's owner told deputies that Holden stole the vehicle from him when they both went to Motel 6 to get a room together. He said she stole the vehicle when he went inside to pay for the room.
“(Redacted) stated he had been in communication with Kayla via text since she left with the vehicle, and had asked her numerous times to bring it back to him,” stated the arrest report.
Holden was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correction Center on the above charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.