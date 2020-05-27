Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle, fatal crash on Interstate 20, west of Monroe on May 21, shortly before 2 a.m.
The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Kimberly Alexander of West Monroe.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Alexander, was traveling east on Interstate 20. For reasons still under investigation, Alexander’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and onto the shoulder where it struck the rear of a parked commercial motor vehicle (CMV).
Alexander, who was unrestrained, sustained life-threatening injuries during the crash and was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to these injuries.
The driver of the CMV sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
