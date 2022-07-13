Five locations in Ouachita Parish tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District.

The state Department of Health and Hospitals confirmed five mosquito pools, or samples, tested positive for the virus. The mosquito pools were collected in five locations from June 28 to July 5.

The locations were:

Monroe: the Garden District between South Grand Street and the Ouachita River, near Lakeshore Subdivision, near Bernstein Park and near the intersection of Orange Street and I-20.

A portion of the affected areas have been treated by air. The rest will be treated by air July 11 and July 13.

