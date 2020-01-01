The number of homes built in western Ouachita Parish has exceeded the totals in other areas of the parish each year since 2012, but money for west side road projects remains sparse.
Ouachita Parish Police Juror Jack Clampit made that argument during a Police Jury finance committee last month, arguing the Police Jury has erred by continuing to focus on road projects in urban areas instead of in his district.
Clampit represents District B, which includes southwestern parts of West Monroe and most of western Ouachita Parish south of Interstate 20.
In light of Clampit’s claims, The Ouachita Citizen reviewed records from the parish Permit Office showing the number of building permits issued in each of the Police Jury’s six districts during 2019. There were more than 340 building permits issued in District B for residential and commercial structures, according to the permit office.
That meant the Police Jury should redirect its money toward projects in areas of growth instead of urban areas with more traffic, Clampit argued.
“Of the 800 miles of roads we’ve got in the parish, 340 of them are in District B,” said Clampit on Monday. “I realize these roads don’t have mega volumes (of daily traffic), but the people who travel on them still want a decent road to drive on.”
Kevin Crosby, the parish consulting engineer, completed two reports last week that reviewed the number of building permits issued as well as the number of sites and subdivisions developed each year since 2012.
“What I found over the past years is that the building permits have not really fallen off,” Crosby said.
From 2012 to 2019, District B recorded the most building permits for residential structures, with an average of 250 a year. Most of the residential structures being built in District B are mobile homes, parish records show.
The averages for the other districts were 131 in District A (northwestern West Monroe; northwestern Ouachita), 53 in District C (West Monroe, north Monroe and northern Ouachita), 18 in District D (eastern parts of Monroe, Richwood and eastern Ouachita), 92 in District E (north Monroe and northeastern Ouachita), and 11 in District F (south Monroe and southeastern Ouachita).
An ongoing
debate
Determining which road projects to fund is a perennial debate at the Police Jury. Each year, the Police Jury receives some $890,000 in state funding through the Parish Transportation Fund.
Historically, the Police Jury has leveraged its PTF money as a “local match” to secure federal funding for large Urban Systems projects like Finks Hideaway Road.
When Clampit raised the matter last month, he argued the Police Jury had an obligation to use the PTF funding for areas of growth instead of continuing to spend it on Finks Hideaway Road.
“The parish not only could, but should,” Clampit said.
During the Dec. 2 finance committee meeting, Clampit elaborated: “I have a problem when we pull money for Urban Systems. I keep hearing Finks Hideaway, Finks Hideaway, and we’re going to do another project next year on Finks Hideaway.”
Police Jury President Shane Smiley told The Ouachita Citizen on Monday that the parish’s routine of using PTF money to fund an objective road priority program was fair to all taxpayers in the parish.
“We’re getting more roads done in other projects because of Urban Systems funding,” Smiley said. “Jack’s district, District B, doesn’t qualify for Urban Systems. That’s why he wanted to do something different with our PTF funding.”
Smiley represents District E, which includes Finks Hideaway Road.
“We’ve always used PTF funds for match money,” he said. “We will look to our engineer to provide us with a road priority program list. We will look for ways to prioritize the sales tax money raised on the east side and west side. I think that’s a good start.”
Subdivisions
over-built
From 2012 to 2019, developers expected a strong local economy and invested by building subdivisions, duplexes and apartments, according to Crosby.
“However, there is currently a downward trend in developing residential subdivisions as well as mobile home subdivisions,” Crosby said.
The number of residential lots decreased during 2019 when compared to past years, he said.
According to Crosby, residential development in Districts A, C and E would likely undergo correction after several years of excessive building.
“Subdivisions are probably over built,” he said. “There’s a lot of available lots. I know there are a lot of building lots in Districts A, C and E.”
Most of the subdivisions built are clustered around existing developments or within incorporated areas.
“Most of the desirable land to be developed near the incorporated areas have already been developed,” Crosby said. “The remaining property near the populated areas are typically over priced for residential developments.”
Growth
strains infrastructure
Clampit urged jurors to reconsider future plans for spending PTF money on Urban Systems projects because of the rapidly deteriorating road infrastructure in his district.
“It’s all the infrastructure,” he said. “Water, sewer, roads. We need to be closely coordinating with the School Board. Are they prepared for more children at West Ouachita (High School) or Woodlawn (Elementary and Junior High)?”
Crosby’s reports last week echoed a similar concern: Areas with concentrated construction will encounter an increase in roadway deterioration, capacity issues with roadways as well as with water and sewer services.
Compared to the municipalities, rural areas will have more difficulty addressing those concerns, too, according to Crosby.
Crosby clarified that it was unknown whether the increase in building permits and site development indicated population growth.
“It will be interesting to see in the next census if the increased development in the parish results in an increase in the overall population,” Crosby said.
